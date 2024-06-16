Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on Monday; Guv, CM extend greetings





Eid Gahs have been arranged at various parts of the state where namaaz will be performed.





In a statement, Khan said the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love and compassion.





"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said.





In his greetings, Vijayan said the festival of Bakrid conveys a profound message of mutual love and selflessness. -- PTI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Bakrid festival, which will be celebrated in the state tomorrow.