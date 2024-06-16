RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion' adds Rs 7.7 cr for 3nd day collection
June 16, 2024  12:41
image
Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has earned Rs 13.1 crore within two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.                 

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. 

It minted Rs 5.40 crore upon its release on Friday.

Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. 

In a press note, the makers said the Hindi movie collected Rs 7.70 crore on day two, taking its total up to Rs 13.10 crore. 

Chandu Champion, which stars Kartik Aaryan in it, shows a rapid pickup on the Day 2 at the box office.

"With a lot of buzz and anticipation, the film has elevated to a growth of 45% at the box office collecting 7.70 crores on Day 2 whereas Day 1 collection was 5.40 crores, making the total 13.1 Crore," they said.

Chandu Champion also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. -- PTI
