EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them: Rahul
June 16, 2024  14:04
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said electronic voting machine in India are a "black box" which nobody is allowed to scrutinise, and asserted that "serious concerns" are being raised about transparency in India's electoral process. 

"Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability," Gandhi said and tagged a media report which claimed that a relative of Shiv Sena's candidate, who won the polls from Mumbai's north west by 48 votes, had a phone that unlocks an EVM. 

The former Congress president also tagged the post on X by Elon Musk in which he talked about eliminating EVMs. 

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," Musk had said in his post. 

The Opposition parties have been raising concerns over EVMs for some time now and had demanded a 100 percent count of the VVPAT slips which was not allowed. -- PTI
