Dubai-bound passenger held with raw diamonds worth Rs 2 cr at Gujarat airport
June 16, 2024  13:54
File image
File image
A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Surat airport for allegedly concealing raw diamonds worth more than Rs 2 crore, officials said on Sunday.                  

A senior CISF officer said the passenger Sanjaybhai Moradiya was intercepted around 8:30 am on Saturday when he was undergoing security frisking at the airport before taking an Indigo airlines international flight. 

The passenger was first subjected to a partial pat down search followed by a full body frisking, leading to the recovery of a total 1,092 gms of raw or unpolished diamonds hidden in his ankle socks and undergarments, he added.

The passenger has been handed over to the Customs department authorities for further investigation.

The recovered diamonds have been valued at Rs 2.19 crore, the officer said. -- PTI
