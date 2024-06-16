RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Drugs worth Rs 9 cr seized in Assam; two peddlers nabbed
June 16, 2024  11:20
In a huge drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 9 crore have been seized and two peddlers arrested from Karimganj district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

"In a joint operation by @karimganjpolice and BSF G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 YABA tablets valued at Rs 9 cr was seized from a vehicle," Sarma said in a post on X. 

The joint security team also apprehended two drug peddlers who were transporting the contrabands, he added. 

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police and BSF towards making the state drug-free. 

The Yaba tablets were seized on Saturday night. Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. -- PTI
