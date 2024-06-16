Boat with 17 capsizes in Ganga in Bihar, 6 missing

Boat with 17 capsizes in Ganga in Bihar, 6 missingJune 16, 2024 14:47
Rescue operation underway after boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar/ANI Photo
In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees capsized in the Ganga River on Sunday in Bihar's Barh area, located near Patna.
As per the officials, the boat was travelling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident happened and six people were missing while 11 were safe.
Shubham Kumar, Barh SDM, said, "A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, and 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here. The search operation is on." -- ANI
