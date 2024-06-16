RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike
June 16, 2024  15:51
File image
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party will stage protests across Karnataka against the hike in petrol and diesel prices on June 17, the party's state unit president B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

The  Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel which will make petrol and diesel costlier.

Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.

"We urge the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision immediately. Tomorrow we have organised protests across the state and we are not going to keep quiet till the hike is revoked," Vijayendra said in Hassan in the district headquarters town of Hassan.

He said the protests will take place in all the district headquarters of the state.

Vijayendra charged that the 'desperate Chief Minister' hiked the petrol and diesel prices since he is unable to start any new programmes due to the five guarantees. -- PTI
