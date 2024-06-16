Atishi asks police to guard Delhi water pipelines





In her letter, the minister said Delhi is reeling under a severe heat wave and a water crisis.





"Due to shortage of water being received in the Yamuna, water production has fallen by around 70 MGD and many parts of Delhi are experiencing water shortage. In this situation, every drop of water becomes precious," the letter said.





The Delhi Jal Board has deployed patrol teams for the main water distribution network that carries raw water to the Water Treatment Plants and then from them to the main underground reservoirs in different parts of the city, Atishi said in the letter.





"In addition, we have deployed teams under the supervision of ADMs to support in this work."





The minister said that on Saturday the DJB's ground patrolling team reported a major leakage in its south Delhi Rising Mains -- the main water pipeline that carries water from Sonia Vihar WTP to south Delhi.





"This was near the DTL sub station in Garhi Medhu. Our patrolling team found that several large 375 mm bolts and one 12 inch bolt had been cut from the pipeline causing the leakage. The fact that several large bolts had been cut seems to indicate foul play and sabotage," the letter read. -- PTI

