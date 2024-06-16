9 injured in shooting at splash pad in US

At least nine people including two children sustained bullet injuries in an attack at a recreation area in Michigan, US on Saturday (local time).





The suspect behind the attack was later found dead at a nearby home, CNN reported citing officials.

The incident happened at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills.

Earlier, the police said the victim was contained at a house near the site of the incident.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the suspect was found dead at a nearby home.

The victims who sustained injuries in the attack were transported to multiple hospitals with "varying kinds of injuries," Bouchard said during a Saturday evening news conference.

The Oakland County Sheriff said nine, "maybe 10" victims were injured in the shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills and transported to multiple hospitals with "varying kinds of injuries."

The sheriff couldn't confirm anything on the extent of the injuries, but said was aware that at least one person was out of surgery and "did well," as reported by CNN.

Michael Bouchard said one of the victims was eight years old, but he could not speak on the age of other victims. He further said that the information is preliminary and the incident is changing "by the second."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was in contact with local officials after the shooting incident.

"I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills," she stated in a post on X. "We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials."