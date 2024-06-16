RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 hurt as tractor rams into bystanders during illegal tractor race in Punjab
June 16, 2024  18:41
File image
File image
Four persons were injured after a tractor rammed into bystanders during an illegal tractor race at a village in Phagwara, the police said on Sunday. 

Eleven men were booked, three of whom were arrested, for their involvement in holding the illegal tractor race in Domeli village, said Jalandhar range deputy inspector general of police Harmanbir Singh Gill.

The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Gill said they were charged under relevant Sections of IPC, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 279 (rash driving). 

Three tractors have also been impounded, he said.

The police said the injured bystanders were identified as Gaganjit Singh from Babeli village, Amit from Rehana Jattan village and Gurpreet Singh from Munna village. 

The driver of the tractor Jaspal Singh was also injured in the accident, they said.

All such races, including tractors or dogs, and cockfights have been banned by the Punjab government, the DIG said. -- PTI
