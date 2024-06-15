RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will appear before CID on June 17: Yediyurappa
June 15, 2024  17:02
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 17 for inquiry in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against him.

On his arrival in Bengaluru, the former CM said people would teach a lesson to those 'indulging in conspiracies' against him.

The Karnataka high court on Friday restrained CID from arresting Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case.

It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

"I had gone to Delhi for a pre-scheduled programme. I had informed in advance in writing that I will appear for an inquiry on June 17. The high court has given an order restraining CID (from arresting). I'm appearing for an inquiry on Monday. Unnecessarily some tried to create confusion, I don't want to blame anyone, everyone knows the fact," Yediyurappa.

While speaking to reporters here, he said, "... people will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies."

A court in Bengaluru on Thursday had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the POCSO Act on March 14 this year.

The Special Investigation Team of the CID had moved the First Fast Track Court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, who has denied the charge, said he would fight the case legally. He has filed two separate petitions in the high court, seeking anticipatory bail and quashing the FIR.

The victim's mother, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital in  Bengaluru last month, due to lung cancer.

Earlier this week, the victim's brother had moved the court alleging that though the case was registered on March 14, no progress has been made in the investigation.

The petitioner prayed the court for a direction to the police to arrest Yediyurappa and interrogate him.

After the Sadashivanagar police registered the case in March, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation.

In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.   -- PTI
