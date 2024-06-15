RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Water crisis: AAP MLAs want Centre to intervene
June 15, 2024  14:07
The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil urging his intervention to solve the water crisis faced by the national capital amid the prevailing intense heatwave.

Calling the situation 'very critical', AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Saturday said the Yamuna water issue was an inter-state issue that required coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Pandey said that in the letter from the AAP MLAs, time has been sought to meet the minister for a discussion on the matter.

The AAP leader also said that instead of indulging in politics, all parties should work for a solution to resolve the water crisis and provide respite to the people of Delhi.

"The entire matter is related to intervene state coordination and without Centre's intervention no solution will come out," Pandey told a press conference.

The ruling AAP has accused the BJP ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna Water.

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has claimed that water production in the city has gone down because of the adequate availability of raw water from Yamuna.

Pandey too accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of indulging in politics over the issue.

He said that illegal sand mining in the river in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was obstructing flow of water through tiny dams.   -- PTI
