RSS leader makes U-turn after 'arrogant' dig at BJP
June 15, 2024  08:50
image
Amid the controversy over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar's remark of calling Bharatiya Janata Party arrogant which restricted it to 240 and terming INDIA bloc anti-Ram, the RSS leader clarified that the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls shows that those who opposed Lord Ram have been defeated while those who have set the goal of restoring Lord Ram's glory is in power.
 
 RSS leader whipped up a political storm for stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 240 seats, well below the majority mark, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, due to its "arrogance".
 
"Desh ka vatavaran iss samay mein bahut spasht hai - jinhone Ram ka virodh kiya wo sab satta se baahar hain, jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka sankalp liya aaj wo satta mein hain aur teesri baar ki sarkar Narendra Modi ke netritva mein bann gayi hai. The country will make progress under his leadership - there is this trust among the people. We hope that this trust thrives (The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power, those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi)," Kumar said.
 
When asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's snubbing of the central government over the unrest in Manipur, Indresh Kumar declined to comment, saying, "It is the tradition of the Sangh in this country that one should not comment on the remarks of the Honourable Sarsanghchalak."
 
 Hitting back at the opposition over the backlash over his controversial statement, Kumar pointed out that both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal made poll predictions.
 
 "Rahul had earlier stated that Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4 (Lok Sabha election results day). Kejriwal had said that the INDIA bloc will win specific number of seats. These are their announcements in their own political style...," the RSS leader said.
 
 Kumar asserted that the country has moved forward from such claims and wants to see themselves associated with the new BJP leadership.
 
 "I would only like to say that the country has moved forward from all these. They have set their new target and want to see themselves associated with the new leadership. The Lord has given the opportunity to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and the NDA to take the nation forward in full speed," he said.
 
 In reaction to Congress leader Pawan Khera's rebuke that the RSS is not taken seriously even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar said, "All of us have our own opinions." -- ANI
