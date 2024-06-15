RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau
June 15, 2024  01:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a brief conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau against the backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the case relating to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

On the margins of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi also had a separate interaction with US President Joe Biden.

The Modi-Biden conversation came nearly seven months after Washington's allegations of an Indian link to a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

India has already appointed a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations.

After his exchanges with Biden, Modi said India and the US will keep working together to further global good.

'It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good,' the prime minister said.

On his interaction with Trudeau, Modi posted on 'X': 'Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit.'

Both Modi and Trudeau were seen warmly greeting each other during the encounter. It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Trudeau.

The ties between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity. 

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its 'deep concerns' to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).  -- PTI
