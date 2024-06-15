RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maliwal case: Bibhav's judicial custody extended
June 15, 2024  13:29
image
A court in New Delhi on Saturday extended till June 22 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

Earlier on Friday, the court had extended Kumar's custody by one day after noting that the investigating officer (IO) was not present.

Kumar was arrested on May 18.

He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'
'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'

To share your Father's Day story (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your...

Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe
Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe

The petition, filed by 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to conduct the test afresh.

Stones fit for England's Euro opener
Stones fit for England's Euro opener

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England's opening Group C match.

Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate

'Investors should do proper analysis before putting in their money in NFOs as most new launches are in the high-risk thematic space.'

What Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What Modi Tell Pope Francis?

Did he assure the Pope that he would do everything in his power to protect churches and Christians in India from attacks?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances