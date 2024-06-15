RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kuwait fire: Bengal worker's body brought home
June 15, 2024  12:27
image
The mortal remains of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, were brought back to his native West Bengal and taken to his home in Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday morning. 

The body of Pattanayak, who was 52 years old, was received by his family at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here early in the morning in the presence of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul was also present at the airport. 

"The mortal remains of Pattanayak were received at the airport and taken to his ancestral home where his family will perform the last rites," Bose said.

A pall of gloom descended upon Turka Garh village where hundreds of people waited to have a last glimpse of Pattanayak, who had left his home for Kuwait at an early age of 19 and was working as a mechanical supervisor in the West Asian country.

At least 49 foreign workers, including 45 Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'
'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'

To share your Father's Day story (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your...

Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe
Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe

The petition, filed by 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to conduct the test afresh.

Stones fit for England's Euro opener
Stones fit for England's Euro opener

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England's opening Group C match.

Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate

'Investors should do proper analysis before putting in their money in NFOs as most new launches are in the high-risk thematic space.'

What Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What Modi Tell Pope Francis?

Did he assure the Pope that he would do everything in his power to protect churches and Christians in India from attacks?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances