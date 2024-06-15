RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Italy's Meloni, Modi recreate 'Melodi' moment
June 15, 2024  11:26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, clicked a selfie on the sidelines of the G7 summit that concluded in Italy on Friday.
 
The two leaders were seen smiling as Meloni clicked a selfie with Prime Minister Modi during the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia. 
 
The camaraderie between the two leaders who met previously at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year and then at the COP 28 in Dubai have spawned several online memes.
 
In December last year, the two leaders had clicked a selfie on the the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai. While sharing the picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni had stated, "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi." 
  
Photographs of the two leaders together have been shared widely on online platforms with the hashtags "Melodi" becoming a trending topic.
 
Meanwhile, Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart during the G7 Summit in Italy and discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.
 
"The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.
