Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 felt in Kerala's Thrissur
June 15, 2024  10:52
image
 A mild earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on Richter Scale struck parts of Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Saturday, official sources said.
  
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in the region at 8.15 AM today.

Thrissur District authorities told PTI that the tremors were felt for four seconds. However, there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, posted on X that the earthquake's epicenter was at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kms.

Meanwhile, officials said tremors were felt in Kunnamkulam, Erumappetti and Pazhanji regions and parts of Palakkad district.

Officials of state Geology department and others have gone to the regions to study the incident further. -- PTI 
