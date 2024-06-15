RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Death toll in Nagpur explosives factory blast rises to 8
June 15, 2024  15:17
image
The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital, an official said.

Shraddha Vanraj Patil (22), who was undergoing treatment in Nagpur city, succumbed to her injuries, Dr Pinak Dande, director of Dande Hospital, told PTI.

Another injured worker, Pramod Chavare, is undergoing treatment. With this, eight workers, including six women and two men, have lost their lives due to the explosion that occurred on Thursday.

The blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday at the factory in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from  Nagpur.

Nine injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals in  Nagpur.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the explosion took place, according to police.

The police on Friday arrested Jay Shivshankar Khemka (49), the factory's director of the factory, and manager Sagar Deshmukh.

They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, who granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 304 (a) (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any rash or negligent act) was registered against the director and manager, police said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nepal have shown they belong: Paudel
Nepal have shown they belong: Paudel

'We missed nothing. We played good cricket but still we went on losing side. But overall, we played very well.'

BJP's minister calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'
BJP's minister calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday described former PM Indira Gandhi as the 'mother of India' and late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran as a 'courageous administrator'.

'Hello from the Melodi team': Meloni shares video with Modi
'Hello from the Melodi team': Meloni shares video with Modi

'Hi friends, from #Melodi', this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Germany's Beckenbauer honoured at Euro 2024 opening
Germany's Beckenbauer honoured at Euro 2024 opening

Beckenbauer, who died in January aged 78, captained West Germany to European Championship victory in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup as national team manager in 1990.

Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup

Boult and his team mates had already been eliminated before their nine-wicket win over Uganda, and the 34-year-old revealed he will not return to the competition.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances