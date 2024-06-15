RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals, one jawan killed in encounter
June 15, 2024  12:51
image
Eight Naxalites and one security personnel were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts -- Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon -- was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official in Raipur said.

The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

"Eight Naxalites have been killed in the face-off so far. One jawan was martyred in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries," he added.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, the Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

Further details are awaited, he added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'
'My Father Is The Most Honest Man I Know'

To share your Father's Day story (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your...

Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe
Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG, court-monitored CBI probe

The petition, filed by 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to conduct the test afresh.

Stones fit for England's Euro opener
Stones fit for England's Euro opener

The 30-year-old has said he did not suffer any serious injuries and has returned to training to be available for England's opening Group C match.

Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate

'Investors should do proper analysis before putting in their money in NFOs as most new launches are in the high-risk thematic space.'

What Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What Modi Tell Pope Francis?

Did he assure the Pope that he would do everything in his power to protect churches and Christians in India from attacks?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances