10 killed as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river
June 15, 2024  17:39
image
Ten people were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand in Rudraprayag on Saturday, officials said.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police K S Nagnyal said that the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta.

Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle and most of them were residents of Delhi.

Ten people died in the accident, the IG said.  -- PTI
