Wholesale inflation rises to 15-month high
June 14, 2024  17:30
The wholesale inflation rose to a 15-month high of 2.61 per cent in May, as heatwave conditions pushed up prices of food items, specially vegetables, and on costlier manufactured products. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has been rising for three months in a row. It was 1.26 per cent in the previous month and (-) 3.61 per cent in May 2023.
