What Modi aims to do at the G7 meet in Italy...





He said that they aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future.





"Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," PM Modi posted on X.





Notably, India is participating in the summit as an Outreach country.The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. -- ANI

