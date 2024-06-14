RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Water reaching Delhi reducing continuously: Atishi
June 14, 2024  14:19
image
Delhi Water minister Atishi on Friday said water production in the national capital is decreasing continuously as less water is reaching the Yamuna river in the national capital. 

 The AAP dispensation has been alleging that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water. 

 "Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. Under normal circumstances, 1005 MGD of water is produced in Delhi, but it has been continuously decreasing since last one week," she said in a post on X in Hindi. 

 "Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi. Everyone is requested to use water very economically," she said. 

 Sharing figures, the minister said the water production on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) which declined to 993 MGD the next day and 990 MGD on June 8. 

 It was 978 MGD on June 9 and 958 MGD the next day. On June 11, June 12 and June 13, it stood at 919 MGD, 951 MGD and 939 MGD respectively, the minister added. Delhi has been grappling with a water crisis. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready For Some Pyaar On OTT?
Ready For Some Pyaar On OTT?

Action, drama, romance, comedy -- there's something for every kind of audience on OTT this week.

SC seeks response of Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam
SC seeks response of Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam

The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Thursday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

As food items become costlier, May inflation rises to 2.61%
As food items become costlier, May inflation rises to 2.61%

The wholesale inflation rose for the third consecutive month in May at 2.61 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, and manufactured items. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 1.26...

Royal Raashii
Royal Raashii

Manushi's Tuscan tan....Kajol wants to be a villain...Diljit jets off to Hyderabad...

The Coolest Daddy In The World
The Coolest Daddy In The World

To share your Father's Day story (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances