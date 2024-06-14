RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP bride refuses to marry after finding groom drunk, smoking marijuana
June 14, 2024  00:53
File image
File image
A bride refused to marry her groom allegedly after she found him abusing in an inebriated state and smoking marijuana during the marriage function, the police said on Thursday. 

The people of the bride's side held the groom, Tehsildar Gautam, his father Jaiprakash and grandfather Meva Lal hostage and demanded to return Rs 8 lakhs spent on the wedding preparations, they said. 

Pinky, daughter of Sheela Devi, resident of Fattupur area of City Kotwali police station area, was to be married to Gautam, resident of Jayarampur of Jaunpur district. 

When the wedding procession arrived on Wednesday night, the groom was in an inebriated state and was hurling abuses from the stage, they said. 

According to the bride's mother Sheela Devi, when some people saw this and reached the stage, the groom got down and left. 

He was then seen smoking marijuana behind the stage. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Doval back as NSA, P K Mishra as principal secretary to PM
Ajit Doval back as NSA, P K Mishra as principal secretary to PM

The government on Thursday reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians; vows prompt probe
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians; vows prompt probe

Kuwaiti authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers in the Gulf Kingdom, a top official said on Thursday.

T20 WC: Shakib keeps Bangladesh alive for Super 8 spot
T20 WC: Shakib keeps Bangladesh alive for Super 8 spot

Shakib Al Hasan rose to the occasion in a crucial Group D match, scoring an unbeaten 64

Kuwait fire tragedy devastates Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Kuwait fire tragedy devastates Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heart-breaking stories of sorrow and shock began emerging from various parts of Kerala as people learned about the death of their loved ones.

Massive op against terrorists on the cards in J-K? DGP meets top Army officer
Massive op against terrorists on the cards in J-K? DGP meets top Army officer

The DGP, along with additional director general of police (law and order) Vijay Kumar and Jammu zone additional director general of police Anand Jain, visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and interacted with General Officer Commanding...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances