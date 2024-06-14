RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Unfortunate! Kerala min on govt refusal for Kuwait
June 14, 2024  09:52
Kerala minister Veena George
Kerala minister Veena George
 Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that it was "unfortunate" that the Central government did not permit her to travel to Kuwait to coordinate in assistance for the people from the State affected in the tragic fire mishap in the Gulf country.

"It is very unfortunate that we did not get the consent (to travel to Kuwait). More than half of the people who died were from Kerala. The majority of the people who are under treatment are also from Kerala," George told reporters at the Cochin International Airport today.

The Kerala State government had convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Thursday and announced that George along with State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu would urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts related to the treatment of those from the State who sustained injuries as well as oversee the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.

A massive fire erupted in a six-storied building in Mangaf city in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing at least 48 people. Out of the 176 Indian workers in the housing facility, 45 died and 33 are hospitalized, the Indian embassy said.

The victims include 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

"The Embassy did not give us the exact data on the number of seriously injured people. The data that we have collected from there is that a total of 7 people have been admitted to the hospital and 4 of them are from Kerala, but this is not officially declared. The purpose of my visit (to Kuwait) was that I wanted to be with the injured and bring their needs to the attention of the Central Government," George said today.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Something For Everyone On OTT This Week
Something For Everyone On OTT This Week

Action, drama, romance, comedy -- there's something for every kind of audience on OTT this week.

Mona Singh: What My Father Taught Me
Mona Singh: What My Father Taught Me

'My relationship with my father is a journey of mental growth and understanding and finding joy and happiness together.'

'No Point In Giving Election Commission Such Power'
'No Point In Giving Election Commission Such Power'

'They have been found wanting in taking stern measures to stop this because the Constitution has given them this authority and the power to ensure a free and fair election in the country.'

T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan storm into Super 8; NZ out
T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan storm into Super 8; NZ out

A dominant Afghanistan crushed Papua New Guinea by seven wickets to storm into the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Thursday.

Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share
Psst! Shreya Has A Secret To Share

Now, let the swooning begin!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances