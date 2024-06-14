Sheena Bora's bones untraceable, CBI court told





The prosecution made this revelation on Thursday during the deposition of a forensic expert doctor from state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area. The court is currently recording the testimony of the forensics expert who had first examined the bones recovered by Pen police in 2012 from the spot where Sheena Bora's burnt body was buried.





Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. The 24-year-old was allegedly killed in April 2012, as per police, while the murder came to light in 2015.





On Thursday, special public prosecutor CJ Nandode told court the articles (bones and remains of victim's body), which were referred and examined by the witness (forensics expert), are not traceable despite diligent search. Nandode further told court the prosecution intends to proceed with further chief-examination of the witness without showing the articles to her as they are untraceable.





The CBI court adjourned the matter to June 27 for further recording of evidence after defence advocates said they have no objection to prosecution's request. -- PTI

The bones and remains allegedly of Sheena Bora that were recovered by police in Raigad in Maharashtra are not traceable, the prosecution told a Central Bureau of Investigation court that is conducting the trial in the case.