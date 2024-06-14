RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe in NEET exam
June 14, 2024  12:51
image
In a significant development amid a raging row over the NEET-UG, the Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea seeking a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam. 

 A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap, also sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bihar government within two weeks. 

 It said the PIL will also be taken up with other pending ones on July 8, when the top court will start functioning after the summer vacation. The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Thursday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses. 

 They will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for the loss of time, the Centre had said. The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. 

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier. There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!
A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!

As the talented actress celebrates her 28th birthday, we take a peek into her FABULOUS life through her Instagram feed!

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar
Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

'Amit Shah had promised Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel that even if there were only one third of MLAs with them, they would be given the party symbol.' 'He promised them that the Election Commission would not take a decision against them...

'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article
'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article

The article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP.

Chandu Champion Review: Crowd Pleasing Melodrama
Chandu Champion Review: Crowd Pleasing Melodrama

Chandu Champion is Kartik Aaryan's most ambitious work so far and the actor's muscular gusto is undeniable. There's visible fire in the man's belly but not enough soul, observes Sukanya Verma.

'Hazlewood's run rate comment was a joke: Cummins
'Hazlewood's run rate comment was a joke: Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins said they never considered going easy on Scotland in their final group match to eliminate England from the Twenty20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances