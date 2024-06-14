RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC issues notices on NTA's plea on NEET-UG row
June 14, 2024  12:36
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to private parties on a plea of the National Testing Agency seeking transfer of cases pending in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation. 

 A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submission of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) counsel that several pleas, seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance TestUnder Graduate, 2024 on the allegations of question paper leak and other malpractices, are pending in several high courts.

 Issue notice, the bench said, adding they will be taken up for hearing on July 8. The NTA, meanwhile, said it wanted to withdraw three other petitions, which were seeking transfer of cases from high courts to the top court, as they pertained to grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates on account of loss of time during the examination on May 5.
