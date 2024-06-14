Pune again! Drunk driver injures 4 in auto





The incident took place at Jagtap Dairy Chowk in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said. Police said the injuries of the victims are non-life threatening and they are being treated in a hospital. It is a drunk-driving case and a case has been registered against the driver, the official said. Citing preliminary information, he said that the young man at the wheel lost control of the vehicle which hit a barricade.





A wheel came off the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) due to the impact and hit an autorickshaw. Four persons travelling in the auto were injured, said Vishal Hire, assistant commissioner of police from Pimpri Chinchwad. The man has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.





About a month ago, two techies were killed after a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old minor, who the police claim was drunk, rammed the vehicle into a two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. PTI

