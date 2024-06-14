PM meets Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit

PM meets Macron on sidelines of G7 SummitJune 14, 2024 15:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and believed to have discussed ways to further bolster the bilateral ties and exchanged views on global issues.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Bari in the southern resort town of Italy. It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month.
The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.
During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit. Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India's independence. PTI
