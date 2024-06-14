RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PIB fact check unit busts fake news in 134 videos
June 14, 2024  00:31
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
The government on Thursday claimed to have busted fake news carried in 134 videos across 12 YouTube channels, having cumulative subscribers running into several lakhs. 

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Checking Unit said the YouTube channels in question carried videos making misleading claims such as payouts to the tune of Rs 51,000 to meet expenses of daughter's wedding, benefits totalling Rs 2.5 lakh to ration card holders and fake news regarding Covid vaccines. 

The videos were hosted by YouTube channels NitiGyan4U, KLOnlineStudy, Sarkari Khabar 21, Media Tak, NewsWave_429, onlinejobRK among others. 

"The thumbnail of a YouTube channel named onlinejobRk claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that Jan Dhan account owners will get Rs 10,000 post his win in the 2024 General Elections. This claim is fake. Beware of Fake News," the PIB fact check unit said in a post on X. 

The YouTube channel AM News YT had claimed that the Chief Justice of India had snatched the elections from Modi. -- PTI
