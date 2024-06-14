Passengers jump off train over rumours of fire

Passengers jump off train over rumours of fireJune 14, 2024 22:49
Image only for representation
Some passengers of the Sasaram Intercity Express jumped off the train over rumours of a fire breaking out Friday evening and were hit by a goods train on the adjacent track, officials said, adding it might have caused 'some casualties'.
The incident occurred around 8 pm at the Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said.
"We don't have the confirmed number of deaths but I have come to know that some casualties are there. We are trying to gather more information," he told PTI.
