Never-ending loss: Pinarayi on Kuwait tragedy
June 14, 2024  12:03
The mortal remains arrive at Kochi
The mortal remains of the Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait arrive at Cochin International Airport.  

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday acknowledged the efforts on the part of the Government of India and that of Kuwait in their intervention following the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which 45 Indians lost their lives.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying the bodies of Indians killed in the June 12 Kuwait building fire landed in Kerala's Cochin International Airport earlier today.

Speaking to reporters before the flight's landing, the Chief Minister said, "It is a never-ending loss for the families... The Government of Kuwait has taken effective and impeccable measures. It is expected that the follow-up will be flawless. When it came to know about the disaster, the Government of India also intervened in a proper manner."
