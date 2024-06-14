RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nagpur cops conduct mock drill at RSS headquarters
June 14, 2024  23:30
image
More than 50 personnel from various units of the Nagpur police on Friday carried out a mock drill at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, an official said.

The deputy commissioner rank police official said the drill started at 8pm and went on for about an hour. The personnel involved included those from the Quick Response Team (QRT), he said.

The drill was a regular one to monitor the security apparatus and check on the law and order situation, the official added.

The drill was held on Monday since Bakri Eid will be celebrated on Monday, the official added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan
India veteran Jadeja gifted mentoring to Afghanistan

'We insisted multiple times but Jadeja refused to take any money from the Afghanistan Cricket Board for his services during the 2023 ODI World Cup.'

Delhi LG gives nod to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA for 2010 speech
Delhi LG gives nod to prosecute Arundhati Roy under UAPA for 2010 speech

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event...

Scottish, German fans flood Munich ahead of Euro kick-off
Scottish, German fans flood Munich ahead of Euro kick-off

Scottish fans clad in kilts have dominated central Munich for the last few days, playing bagpipes, chanting and endearing themselves to the locals. Hours before kick-off Germany fans emerged to join the excitement, saying they were proud...

Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance
Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance

Tensions are rising within the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra amid internal conflicts and open threats over unresolved issues like cabinet expansion and Rajya Sabha nominations.

Pune teen's aunt moves HC challenging his detention
Pune teen's aunt moves HC challenging his detention

A paternal aunt of the teenager allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two IT professionals last month has moved the Bombay high court claiming the boy was in 'illegal' detention and sought his immediate release.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances