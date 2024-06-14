RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai college students move HC over hijab ban
June 14, 2024  21:52
image
Nine students have moved the Bombay high court challenging a directive issued by their college imposing a ban on hijab, burka and naqab in the classroom.

In their petition, the girls said the ban imposed by the Chembur Trombay Education Society' s NG Acharya and DK Marathe College was 'arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law and perverse'.

A bench headed by Justice AS Chandurkar will hear the petition next week. 

As per the plea, on May 1, a notice along with a message was circulated on the college's WhatsApp group, which includes faculty members and students, imposing a dress code restriction on burka, naqab, hijab, badges, cap and stole.

The petitioners, who are second and third year degree students, said such a directive was 'nothing but colourable exercise of power'.

The naqab, burka and hijab are an integral part of the petitioners' religious belief and imposing a ban on it was violative of their fundamental rights, the plea contended.

The petitioners initially requested the college management and principal to withdraw the restriction on naqab, burka and hijab and allow it 'as a matter of right of choice, dignity and privacy in the classroom'.

They also raised their grievance against the notice with the chancellor and vice chancellor of the University as well as University Grants Commission requesting their intervention 'to upkeep the spirit of imparting education to all citizens without discrimination'.

However, when they did not get any response, the students filed a petition in HC, the plea said, adding the notice was issued without any authority of law and was hence bad-in-law, null and void.

The plea sought the high court to quash the notice.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bhagwat was not speaking about Modi: RSS sources on reports of rift
Bhagwat was not speaking about Modi: RSS sources on reports of rift

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday sought to quell the suggestions of its rift with the Bharatiya Janata Party and that Mohan Bhagwat's recent critical references related to the Lok Sabha polls were aimed at the ruling...

Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis
Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis

Nagal is coming off a title triumph during the Heilbronn Challenger last week, which happens to be his second Challenger title this season after the Chennai Challenger in February.

India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy
India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the...

India's forex reserves hit record high of $655.8 bn
India's forex reserves hit record high of $655.8 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $4.307 billion to a new all-time high of $655.82 billion for the week ended June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The kitty had jumped $4.84 billion to $651.51 billion in the previous reporting...

Kerala bids farewell to 23 victims of Kuwait fire tragedy
Kerala bids farewell to 23 victims of Kuwait fire tragedy

Kerala on Friday said a tearful goodbye to most of the 23 victims from the state who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy -- one of the biggest incidents to ever affect the state's expatriate community known for their dedication and hard work.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances