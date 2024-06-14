Modi meets Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy on G7 margins

Modi meets Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy on G7 marginsJune 14, 2024 16:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well. India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. PTI
TOP STORIES
Bhujbal sulks over RS ticket to Sunetra, Ajit Pawar says he isn't upset
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the decision to field his wife for Rajya Sabha bypoll was taken by his Nationalist Congress Party's apex body and denied reports that senior colleague Chhagan Bhujbal was upset...