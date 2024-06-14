RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi meets Sunak
June 14, 2024  15:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak in Apulia, on the sidelines of G7 Summit. The two leaders share a hug as they meet.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra dy CM; Naidu's son gets IT
Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra dy CM; Naidu's son gets IT

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.

Earth's inner core slowing down, could change day's length: Study
Earth's inner core slowing down, could change day's length: Study

Researchers said that the slowing down could change the length of one day on the Earth by fractions of a second.

'Terrorists kept firing at bus even after it fell into gorge'
'Terrorists kept firing at bus even after it fell into gorge'

Nine people were killed in the attack on the vehicle that was carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The 53-seater bus veered off the road due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorists and...

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag
Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

Mutual funds' largecap investment universe is expected to see seven changes in the upcoming stock reclassification exercise by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). According to a report by IIFL Securities, Hero MotoCorp,...

'No Age Barrier In Relationships'
'No Age Barrier In Relationships'

'If we see that romance only belongs to the young or to a particular age group, then the whole definition changes.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances