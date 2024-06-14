Modi, Macron discuss bilateral partnership

Modi, Macron discuss bilateral partnershipJune 14, 2024 15:37
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "PM Narendra Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues."
