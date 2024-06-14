RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Marriage made in heaven, done by the UP police
June 14, 2024  18:59
Representational image
From getting the invitation cards printed, doing the kanyadaan and arranging a feast for more than 500 guests, the Shahjahanpur district police took care of everything at the wedding of a 20-year-old woman whose father recently committed suicide. 

Mahima's mother Guddi Devi would have found it difficult to hold the ceremony. She has three other daughters and a 12-year-old son. 

Unable to pay a bank loan, her husband Ram Asrey, 42, an auto-rickshaw driver, killed himself in April. 

Baraatis were welcomed by police personnel, said Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena, who performed the kanyadaan along with SHO Dayashankar Singh at the wedding on Thursday. 

The expenses for Mahima's wedding was borne by the police, he told PTI on Friday and added that the 500 baraatis were welcomed at the marriage venue by police personnel. 

The SP said after the marriage was over, gold and silver jewellery and gifts such as a mobile phone, a washing machine and furniture were given to Mahima. 

Mahima, a Dalit, tied the nuptial knot with Manoj Kumar of Etmadpur village. 

Meena said Asrey, a resident of Kamal Nainpur village, hanged himself on April 16 as he was unable to pay a bank loan. 

When the SHO of Kanth police station, Dayashankar Singh, went to Mahima's house, he came to know about the incident, the SP said. 

Meena said after Singh told him about the family and its financial condition, "we decided arranged everything for her marriage". 

The police printed the wedding invitation cards and invited relatives of the bride, the SP said and added that on June 12, policemen reached the village of the groom to apply 'tilak'. 

Devi said after the death of her husband, everyone was worried about Mahima's marriage. 

"In such a situation, the police came forward and helped us," she said.
