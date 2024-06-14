Kuwait fire: Mortal remains handed over to families





A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the mortal remains of the Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait arrived at the Cochin International Airport this morning.





Union Minister of State Singh VK Singh who rushed to Kuwait on Thursday is onboard the flight carrying the bodies. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who were present at the airport.





Kerala Ministers Veena George, P Rajeev, K Rajan and Roshi Augustin were also present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

The mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait have been handed over to their families at Cochin International Airport.