Kejriwal's bail plea to be heard on June 19
June 14, 2024  11:42
A Delhi court on Friday fixed for June 19 the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourned the matter after the ED sought time to file reply in the matter. 

 The judge, meanwhile, fixed for Saturday an application filed by Kejriwal seeking directions to allow his wife to join through video conference the proceedings of the medical board constituted to determine Kejriwal's health condition and treatment. The judge directed the jail authorities concerned to file a reply in matter. 

 "Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join medical board. Before passing any order I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow," the judge said. 

 During the proceedings, the ED requested the court to adjourned the matter till June 25. The judge, however, said he would consider the accused's convenience for the next date of hearing, not the probe agency's. 

 "The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED's) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours," the judge said. A Delhi court had on June 5 dismissed Kejriwal's application seeking interim bail on medical grounds in the case.
