IAF plane with 45 Kuwait fire victims heads to Kochi
June 14, 2024  10:09
A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians killed in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait took off for Kochi on Friday morning. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf. 

 "A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi," The Embassy of India in Kuwait posted on X. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is onboard the aircraft. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution in Kuwait ordered the provisional detention of a citizen and some expatriates on charges of manslaughter and accidental injury as a result of negligence in security and safety measures to prevent fire, the Arab Times newspaper reported. 

 Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered authorities to provide compensation to the families of each of the 49 deceased persons. Kuwait Fire Force on Thursday said the deadly fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. PTI
