IAF plane reaches Kochi as mourning families wait
June 14, 2024  10:53
Around 35 ambulances and nearly an equal number of police vehicles lined up outside the import cargo terminal of the Kochi International Airport at Nedumbassery, as near and dear ones waited to receive the mortal remains of those killed in the recent fire at a building in Kuwait. 

 Families of 23 Keralites who lost their lives in the tragic fire accident in Kuwait on Wednesday huddled together in a silent testament to the grief they bear. Officials could be seen exchanging hushed words, subdued by the enormity of the grief surrounding them. 

 Separate seating was arranged for the families near the podiums where the caskets would be placed to pay their respects. State ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, and Veena George were seen coordinating and discussing the arrangements with the officials and consoling the families. 

 Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and BJP state chief K Surendran also met with the families. Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi also arrived at the airport to receive the bodies. PTI
