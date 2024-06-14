RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF plane carrying Kuwait fire victims reaches Delhi
June 14, 2024  17:52
The mortal remains of the 45 Indians at the Kochi airport
A special IAF flight carrying the mortal remains of the deceased in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, arrives at Palam Technical Airport, Delhi, from Kochi.

 A C130J aircraft carrying the bodies of 45 Indians, who died in the incident two days ago in Kuwait's Mangaf, landed at the Kochi international airport around 10.30 am. 

Thirty-one bodies were received at the Kochi airport by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

 The remaining 14 bodies were sent to Delhi in the same aircraft as a domestic flight from Kochi, airport authorities said. 

The special IAF aircraft had taken off for Kochi from Kuwait on Friday morning. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf. PTI
