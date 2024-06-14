Himachal cop who alleged pressure by seniors goes missing





In a video released online, Jasveer Saini said, "I am also a human, I am so depressed and I wish to resign, I do not wish to live and can commit suicide but would talk to my family members before taking any step as I have young children".





On June 8, three people were beaten by some people from Punjab near Kala Amb in Sirmaur district.





The altercation occurred as one of the victims, the driver of a tractor did not give way to the accused's car, the police said.





The police had registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (causing hurt) 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the accused.





Saini in the video alleged that the victims were pressuring him to add Section 307 (attempt to murder) in the FIR against the accused.





He said that per the rules, Section 307 could not be added as the injuries are simple and the section could only be added based on the doctor's report. -- PTI

