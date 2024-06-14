RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC seeks police stand on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea
June 14, 2024  12:31
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the city police's stand on the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on the bail plea and asked the Delhi Police to file a status report. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18. 

 The Tis Hazari court had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses. Kumar's first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".
