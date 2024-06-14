Delight to meet Rishi Sunak: PM

Delight to meet Rishi Sunak: PMJune 14, 2024 16:15
PM Narendra Modi shared this picture writing on X: "It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector."
TOP STORIES
Bhujbal sulks over RS ticket to Sunetra, Ajit Pawar says he isn't upset
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the decision to field his wife for Rajya Sabha bypoll was taken by his Nationalist Congress Party's apex body and denied reports that senior colleague Chhagan Bhujbal was upset...