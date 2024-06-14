RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delight to meet Rishi Sunak: PM
June 14, 2024  16:15
image
PM Narendra Modi shared this picture writing on X: "It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector."
