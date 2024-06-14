Biryani not served to Darshan in custody: K'taka HM





He said Darshan is being given similar treatment as given to any other accused, adding that neither 'Biryani' was served nor special facilities were being provided to him.





"I will instruct the police to take necessary measures in the interest of the public, but we should also let them investigate freely. It is not possible for police to give Biryani and royal treatment to the accused. It is not done and it should not be done," Parameshwara told reporters.





"On hearing such (complaints) from you (media), I inquired. They (police) said, no such facilities are being given and it will not be done. How other accused are treated, he (Darshan) is also treated in the same way. There is no mercy.... They (police) should be given free hand. I have also inquired with the (Bengaluru Police) Commissioner," the Minister said.





He was responding to a question on reports of police causing inconvenience to the public near Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where Darshan is held, by restricting movement of people nearby by blocking roads, and not allowing even school vans and ambulances to pass by.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday denied reports that "royal treatment" was being given to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates at a police station in Bengaluru, where they are held after their arrest in connection with a murder case.