Bihar MP Pappu Yadav gets bail in extortion case
June 14, 2024  01:05
A court in Bihar on Thursday granted bail to independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in an extortion case lodged against him earlier this week. 

Yadav got bail from the court of chief judicial magistrate, Purnea, in the case lodged on June 10 at Mofussil police station. 

Emerging from the court, Yadav denied the allegation by a local businessman that soon after being declared elected from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, the MP had demanded Rs 1 crore. 

"I have never suffered so much of mental torture. It is all part of a conspiracy against me. I will move the Supreme Court and file a defamation suit against the businessman and police officials who appear to have connived with him," said Yadav, who had pulled off a sensational victory in the elections, wresting the seat from two-term sitting JD-U MP Santosh Kushwaha. -- PTI
